Zanesville Leaders Discuss How the Infrastructure Bill Will Improve Muskingum County

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County Community has had its fair show when it comes to improvement on broadband, public transportation, roads and much more.

This past November, President Biden passed a major infrastructure bill that invests in roads, bridges, public transits, water pipes and high speed internet. Zanesville leaders came together today to discuss what this would mean for the Muskingum community.

Ohio is expected to receive $9.2 billion for highways and $483 million for bridge replacement and repairs. According to Todd Ware, Third Ward City Councilman Representative, $6 to $7 million of that will go towards Putnam Hill Park and Dug Road repairs.

“We’re going to fix the lower side of the hill of Dug Road. We’re also going to replace the water lines and the sewer lines that run along the river side and replace that infrastructure and to get Dug Road fully functional, we’re going to have to cut back the hill slightly and then take the dirt from that hill and fill in some of the lower parts of the park,” Ware stated.

There are about 5,500 cars that travel daily on Dug Road and with two people in the car, that leaves 11,00 people a day struggling to get to their jobs, schools, daycare and more, explains Ware.

During the meeting, it was also discussed how the bipartisan bill will bring the broadband expansion up to speed throughout the community.

“But it’s also a 21st century investment in broadband. Everybody knows that’s a game changer today where there’s education or even in places south of I-70 sort of speak here in Ohio, where they’re disadvantaged because of the lack of access to broadband. So this is for everybody from every social economic status in the United States here in Ohio,” Mike Knisley, the Executive Secretary Treasurer of The Ohio State Building and Construction Trades Council in Ohio said.

Ohio is expected to receive $100 million in broadband funding, that includes high-speed internet access.

With more projects included, local leaders said that residents can start seeing these projects implemented in the next year or two.