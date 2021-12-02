Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Basis Charter Phoenix 65, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 58
Camp Verde 62, Glendale Prep 46
Chandler Valley Christian 71, Horizon Honors 46
Desert Edge 52, Flagstaff 45
Gilbert Mesquite 89, Poston Butte 44
Glendale Deer Valley 66, Chandler Seton 44
Heber Mogollon 74, Cibecue 46
Mayer 54, Anthem Prep 51
Morenci 48, Eagar Round Valley 39
NFL YET College Prep Academy 74, Sequoia Charter School 71
Nogales 71, Tucson Palo Verde 67
Phoenix Christian 75, Phoenix Bourgade 38
San Tan Foothills 66, Tucson Catalina Magnet 17
Scottsdale Saguaro 59, Scottsdale Coronado 40
Tempe Prep 60, Sequoia Pathway 41
Tonopah Valley 52, Wickenburg 47
Veritas Prep 55, St. Augustine Catholic 36
Wellton Antelope 38, San Luis 29
Yuma Catholic 67, North Valley Christian Academy 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Seligman vs. Rock Point, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/