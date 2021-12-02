Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Basis Charter Phoenix 65, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 58

Camp Verde 62, Glendale Prep 46

Chandler Valley Christian 71, Horizon Honors 46

Desert Edge 52, Flagstaff 45

Gilbert Mesquite 89, Poston Butte 44

Glendale Deer Valley 66, Chandler Seton 44

Heber Mogollon 74, Cibecue 46

Mayer 54, Anthem Prep 51

Morenci 48, Eagar Round Valley 39

NFL YET College Prep Academy 74, Sequoia Charter School 71

Nogales 71, Tucson Palo Verde 67

Phoenix Christian 75, Phoenix Bourgade 38

San Tan Foothills 66, Tucson Catalina Magnet 17

Scottsdale Saguaro 59, Scottsdale Coronado 40

Tempe Prep 60, Sequoia Pathway 41

Tonopah Valley 52, Wickenburg 47

Veritas Prep 55, St. Augustine Catholic 36

Wellton Antelope 38, San Luis 29

Yuma Catholic 67, North Valley Christian Academy 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Seligman vs. Rock Point, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/