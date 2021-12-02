Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 60, Casey-Westfield 21
Amundsen 41, Steinmetz 8
Aurora (West Aurora) 57, Yorkville 50, OT
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 75, Martinsville 12
Bethalto Civic Memorial 69, Jerseyville Jersey 37
Breese Mater Dei 47, Centralia 27
Brimfield 80, Annawan 31
Camp Point Central 41, Macomb 34
Carlyle 55, Chester 45
Century 62, Joppa 21
Chicago (Disney II) 29, Douglass 8
Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 38, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 24
Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 43, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 32
Clemente 33, Senn 26
Clinton 45, Tuscola 26
Colfax Ridgeview 44, LeRoy 39
De La Salle 61, Chicago Ag Science 31
DePue 34, Kirkland Hiawatha 20
Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 37, Chicago (Christ the King) 19
Dieterich 48, Brownstown – St. Elmo 36
Downers North 55, Addison Trail 12
East Moline United 53, Sterling 19
Edwardsville 66, Alton 44
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 40, Wheaton Academy 30
Elverado 62, Johnston City 53
Fairbury Prairie Central 48, Urbana 21
Fieldcrest 54, Downs Tri-Valley 18
Geneseo 60, Galesburg 52
Graves Co., Ky. 64, Massac County 38
Hamilton County 45, Flora 21
Harvest Christian Academy 45, Schaumburg Christian 41
IC Catholic 52, Elmwood Park 21
Illini West (Carthage) 75, Rushville-Industry 12
Jacksonville Routt 55, Concord (Triopia) 19
Knoxville 61, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 46
Lawrenceville 44, Red Hill 36
Lincoln Way West 58, Kankakee 48
Maroa-Forsyth 37, Champaign St. Thomas More 25
Marshall 29, Mt. Carmel 27
Mascoutah 61, Highland 46
Mendon Unity 63, Biggsville West Central 30
Midwest Central 45, Lewistown 38
Minooka 53, Oswego East 42
Moline 47, Rock Island 25
Mother McAuley 48, Sandburg 39
Moweaqua Central A&M 41, Macon Meridian 27
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 85, West Prairie 32
New Athens 46, Valmeyer 26
Olney (Richland County) 47, Robinson 41
Orr 41, Wells 4
Ottawa Marquette 50, Midland 29
Peotone 71, Streator 29
Petersburg PORTA 71, Pawnee 4
Pleasant Plains 49, Auburn 13
Pope County 45, Galatia 18
Quincy Notre Dame 83, Warsaw West Hancock 31
Reed-Custer 36, Manteno 27
Rickover Naval 36, Chicago Phoenix Academy 16
Roanoke-Benson 46, Dwight 20
Shelbyville 48, Sullivan 32
Sherrard 39, Rockridge 11
South County 34, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 24
St. Francis 47, Westmont 19
St. Viator 56, Hinsdale South 27
Stanford Olympia 34, Farmington 33
Sycamore 60, Sandwich 14
Tolono Unity 52, Villa Grove/Heritage 17
Trenton Wesclin 57, Sparta 33
Urbana University 73, DeLand-Weldon 32
Vienna 61, Trico 27
Warrensburg-Latham 46, Decatur St. Teresa 30
Westinghouse 53, Chicago (Lane) 45
Whitney Young 70, Chicago (Jones) 18
Williamsville 50, Athens 38
Willows 49, Francis Parker 20
Woodlawn 45, Pinckneyville 35
Yorkville Christian 61, South Beloit 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/