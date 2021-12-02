Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 71, Edgerton 51
Bryan 55, Paulding 43
Centerburg 56, Worthington Christian 48
Cin. Winton Woods 21, Akr. Hoban 10
Cols. Centennial 49, Cols. Cristo Rey 42
Cols. Grandview Hts. 53, Sugar Grove Berne Union 24
Gahanna Cols. Academy 51, Marion Elgin 38
London Madison Plains 61, Groveport Madison Christian 24
Lorain 58, Bedford 57
Medina Buckeye 74, Cle. Lincoln W. 27
N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 81, Can. Heritage Christian 61
Pettisville 44, Stryker 36
Ravenna SE 65, Canfield S. Range 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
