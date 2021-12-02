Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. East 51, Akr. North 15

Akr. Ellet 45, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 32

Akr. Springfield 48, Akr. Coventry 36

Andover Pymatuning Valley 76, Southington Chalker 39

Arcanum 67, Camden Preble Shawnee 43

Batavia 71, Goshen 65

Belmont Union Local 64, Cambridge 30

Berlin Center Western Reserve 39, Cortland Maplewood 36

Bluffton 59, Ft. Jennings 19

Bradford 35, New Paris National Trail 25

Brookfield 48, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 46

Bryan 55, Paulding 43

Caldwell 65, Barnesville 58

Caledonia River Valley 56, Bellville Clear Fork 49

Columbiana 54, Lisbon David Anderson 9

Columbus Grove 58, Harrod Allen E. 52

Cory-Rawson 49, Vanlue 8

Doylestown Chippewa 61, Jeromesville Hillsdale 9

Genoa Area 47, Tontogany Otsego 22

Greenwich S. Cent. 47, New London 38

Hanoverton United 58, Leetonia 23

Ironton Rock Hill 44, Ironton 42

Legacy Christian 56, Day. Jefferson 9

Lodi Cloverleaf 86, Mogadore Field 48

Marion Harding 54, Galion 23

Millersburg W. Holmes 55, Wooster 52

Mineral Ridge 60, Campbell Memorial 59, OT

Montpelier 41, Pioneer N. Central 35

Mowrystown Whiteoak 47, Manchester 35

Mt. Vernon 46, Mansfield Sr. 43

New Bremen 44, Ft. Recovery 32

New Hope Christian 37, Liberty Christian Academy 6

New Lebanon Dixie 46, Ansonia 30

New Philadelphia 61, Ashland 30

Newton Falls 34, Heartland Christian 26

Norton 49, Peninsula Woodridge 23

Norwalk 38, Collins Western Reserve 27

Oregon Clay 49, Lima Sr. 38

Ottawa-Glandorf 78, Kenton 51

Peebles 59, Fayetteville-Perry 47

Pemberville Eastwood 46, Elmore Woodmore 43

Poland Seminary 53, Hubbard 15

Portsmouth W. 58, McDermott Scioto NW 33

Proctorville Fairland 58, S. Point 47

S. Webster 67, Lucasville Valley 41

Shelby 47, Marion Pleasant 31

Sherwood Fairview 41, Hicksville 33

St. Clairsville 39, Martins Ferry 33

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 50, Toronto 25

Swanton 48, Metamora Evergreen 36

Tipp City Bethel 43, Covington 38

Waverly 50, Minford 47

Youngs. Valley Christian 32, E. Palestine 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/