The 32nd Muskingum County Holiday Concert is Back at the Secrest Auditorium

The 32nd Muskingum County Holiday Concert and Scholarship Program is back after a one-year hiatus.

The holiday tradition returns this year at the Secrest Auditorium, but this time marks the first performance held in association with the Friends of Secrest Auditorium as all the proceeds will go towards a Performing Arts Scholarship with the Muskingum County Community Foundation.

“Choral music, local music, music in general is something that’s unique to the area in a sense that it is not overly competitive. With sports your always trying to compete with other school’s. This is something we get to collaborate on together and work as a community to create an event for the community.” Josh Whetstone, Choral Director at West Muskingum High School stated.

The concert is a mix of six Muskingum County high schools. The high schools include Philo, Zanesville, Tri-Valley, Coshocton, John Glenn, West Muskingum High School, and Maysville. Each choir will perform and then the final is performed by a combined choir.

Whetstone talked about how the concert is allowing the community to get back into the flow of things and get into the holiday spirit.

“We were fortunate that WHIZ was able to piece together an event for us last year digitally, but nothing beats the in person event and that’s what were really looking forward to is getting people back out to this event,” Whetstone said. “Our kids look forward to it every year and I know it’s something that they really really enjoy because they get to see every other choir, they get to work with every other choir. It’s a neat process of the event and we’re really looking forward to getting back to it.”

The concert will be held this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the concert can be purchased at the door or at the Secrest website at secrestauditorium.com under events. The concert will also be streamed live on WHIZ Facebook page.