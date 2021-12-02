Stars play the Blue Jackets, seek 6th straight victory

Columbus Blue Jackets (12-8-0, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Dallas Stars (11-7-2, fourth in the Central)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -170, Blue Jackets +144; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will attempt to extend its five-game win streak with a victory over Columbus.

The Stars have gone 7-2-1 in home games. Dallas has scored 56 goals and ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game. Roope Hintz leads the team with 10.

The Blue Jackets are 4-5-0 on the road. Columbus has scored 65 goals and ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 3.2 goals per game. Boone Jenner leads the team with 10.

In their last meeting on Oct. 25, Columbus won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hintz leads the Stars with 10 goals and has 15 points. Joe Pavelski has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Vladislav Gavrikov leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-nine in 20 games this season. Zach Werenski has 9 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.