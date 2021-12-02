Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Hersey (3)
|5-1
|48
|2. Bolingbrook (2)
|3-1
|46
|3. Edwardsville
|3-1
|38
|4. Loyola
|5-0
|37
|5. Benet
|3-0
|32
|6. Kenwood
|3-0
|22
|7. Homewood-Flossmoor
|3-0
|18
|8. Normal Community
|5-0
|17
|9. O’Fallon
|5-0
|10
|(tie) Lincoln-Way East (1)
|4-0
|10
Others receiving votes: Geneva 9. Joliet West 9. St. Charles East 8. Lake Park 6. Stevenson 5. South Elgin 5. Lake Forest 4. Carmel 2. Lincoln Way West 2. Marist 1. Libertyville 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pt
|1. Peoria Central (4)
|5-0
|56
|2. Morton (1)
|4-0
|52
|3. Bethalto Civic Memorial (1)
|6-0
|44
|4. Geneseo
|5-0
|36
|5. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic
|4-0
|35
|6. Metamora
|6-0
|24
|7. Sycamore
|5-0
|22
|8. Dixon
|5-0
|10
|9. Providence
|6-0
|9
|(tie) Peoria Notre Dame
|3-0
|9
Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 7. Mahomet-Seymour 6. Ottawa 4. Effingham 4. Fenton 3. Lincoln 2. Rockford Lutheran 2. Washington 2. Rock Island 2. Galesburg 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Winnebago (4)
|5-0
|50
|2. Quincy Notre Dame
|4-0
|49
|3. Paris (1)
|4-1
|43
|4. Carterville (1)
|6-1
|41
|(tie)Fairfield
|7-0
|41
|6. Eureka
|6-1
|25
|7. Benton
|4-0
|15
|8. Breese Central
|3-0
|13
|(tie) Teutopolis
|4-1
|13
|10. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood
|6-0
|11
Others receiving votes: Monmouth-Roseville 10. Fieldcrest 9. Princeton 4. St. Joseph-Ogden 3. Nashville 2. Marshall 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Brimfield (3)
|6-0
|57
|2. Shiloh
|7-1
|53
|3. Mendon Unity
|6-0
|33
|4. Havana
|5-0
|28
|5. River Ridge
|6-0
|27
|(tie) Abingdon (A.-Avon)
|4-1
|18
|7. Cowden-Herrick
|6-0
|16
|8. Stockton
|4-1
|15
|9. Okawville
|4-1
|8
|10. Brown County
|5-1
|7
Others receiving votes: Lewistown 5. Morrison 5. Serena 4. Christopher 3. Father McGivney Catholic 3.
