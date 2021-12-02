Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

Sports
Associated Press38
Class 4A
School W-L Pts
1. Hersey (3) 5-1 48
2. Bolingbrook (2) 3-1 46
3. Edwardsville 3-1 38
4. Loyola 5-0 37
5. Benet 3-0 32
6. Kenwood 3-0 22
7. Homewood-Flossmoor 3-0 18
8. Normal Community 5-0 17
9. O’Fallon 5-0 10
(tie) Lincoln-Way East (1) 4-0 10

Others receiving votes: Geneva 9. Joliet West 9. St. Charles East 8. Lake Park 6. Stevenson 5. South Elgin 5. Lake Forest 4. Carmel 2. Lincoln Way West 2. Marist 1. Libertyville 1.

Class 3A
School W-L Pt
1. Peoria Central (4) 5-0 56
2. Morton (1) 4-0 52
3. Bethalto Civic Memorial (1) 6-0 44
4. Geneseo 5-0 36
5. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 4-0 35
6. Metamora 6-0 24
7. Sycamore 5-0 22
8. Dixon 5-0 10
9. Providence 6-0 9
(tie) Peoria Notre Dame 3-0 9

Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 7. Mahomet-Seymour 6. Ottawa 4. Effingham 4. Fenton 3. Lincoln 2. Rockford Lutheran 2. Washington 2. Rock Island 2. Galesburg 1.

Class 2A
School W-L Pts
1. Winnebago (4) 5-0 50
2. Quincy Notre Dame 4-0 49
3. Paris (1) 4-1 43
4. Carterville (1) 6-1 41
(tie)Fairfield 7-0 41
6. Eureka 6-1 25
7. Benton 4-0 15
8. Breese Central 3-0 13
(tie) Teutopolis 4-1 13
10. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 6-0 11

Others receiving votes: Monmouth-Roseville 10. Fieldcrest 9. Princeton 4. St. Joseph-Ogden 3. Nashville 2. Marshall 1.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts
1. Brimfield (3) 6-0 57
2. Shiloh 7-1 53
3. Mendon Unity 6-0 33
4. Havana 5-0 28
5. River Ridge 6-0 27
(tie) Abingdon (A.-Avon) 4-1 18
7. Cowden-Herrick 6-0 16
8. Stockton 4-1 15
9. Okawville 4-1 8
10. Brown County 5-1 7

Others receiving votes: Lewistown 5. Morrison 5. Serena 4. Christopher 3. Father McGivney Catholic 3.

———
Associated Press

