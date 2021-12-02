Faw scores 16 to carry NJIT past Saint Elizabeth 76-43

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Matt Faw scored 16 points and NJIT routed Division III-member Saint Elizabeth 76-43 on Thursday night.

Dylan O’Hearn had 16 points for NJIT (4-3). Miles Coleman added 14 points. Da’mir Faison had seven rebounds.

Jarek Johnson had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles. Tyrese Conover added 11 points. Darnill Brown had six rebounds.

