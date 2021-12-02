The countdown to kickoff is on for the Newark Catholic Green Wave football team as they will take part in the DVII OHSAA High School State Football Championship in Canton Saturday.

There they will face Marion Local a team that’s been in the state finals 15 times.

“Obviously, we’re very excited as a football team getting to the state championship and we’re looking forward to what Marion Local is going to bring and what we’re going to bring,” said Head Football Coach Ryan Aiello.

Coach Aiello said he knows their opponent will be ready on both sides of the ball.

“They’re undefeated and that’s why the beat undefeated DV and DVI teams in their conference. They’re a very well coached football team with their fundamentals, techniques, execution and physicality,” said Aiello.

Newark Catholic defensive lineman echoed his coaches words, “They’re a good team. They execute really well. I think it’s going to be an offensive game. They can do that. We can do that. I think it will be a shoot-out.”

Kickoff from Canton is at 10:30am Saturday.