Cleveland faces Washington on 3-game win streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (12-10, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (14-8, second in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Cavaliers take on Washington.

The Wizards are 9-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington ranks third in the league with 50.1 points in the paint led by Montrezl Harrell averaging 11.9.

The Cavaliers are 8-5 in Eastern Conference play. Cleveland has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Wizards won the last matchup on Nov. 11, with Harrell scoring 22 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal is averaging 22.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Wizards. Harrell is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Darius Garland is averaging 18.5 points and 7.2 assists for the Cavaliers. Ricky Rubio is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 103.2 points, 45.0 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 102.6 points, 45.5 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.8 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Isaiah Todd: out (toe), Aaron Holiday: out (illness), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

Cavaliers: Cedi Osman: out (back), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Dean Wade: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.