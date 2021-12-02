Christmas Parade Rolls Through Downtown

It may have been a rainy night but that didn’t stop the fun in downtown Zanesville.

A Storybook Christmas kicked off the holiday season. As the lights came on at the Muskingum County Courthouse a parade passed through the waving crowd.

Everyone was entertained by a stilt walker, singing, floats and of course Santa Claus who rode in on a vintage firetruck.

Nearly 50 entries participated in the first ever event.

The Zanesville band also played before the parade to entertain the crowd. The event was televised live on WHIZ-TV and if you missed seeing the parade it will air again on WHIZ-TV Christmas Day at 11pm.