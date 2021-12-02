Chamber of Commerce is Set for Their 29th Annual Festival of Trees

The Chamber of Commerce, 29th annual Festival of Trees Auction, is set to take place for tomorrow virtually.

With the final 179 entries this year, Dana Matz, Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce President, gives some insight on what the community can expect from the creative decorations and wonderful incentives.

“Each year it’s different. Some years year we have more reeves, some years we have more trees, this year we’ve seen more large trees and more décor. So a lot of shadow boxes and lanterns, those type of things. So it’s always interesting. We have a lot of creative folks in our community,” Matz stated.

Since the event is held virtually, the Chamber of Commerce added a new feature to the system that gives the community a chance to walk around the room virtually.

“Please go to the website, zmchamber.com and whiznews.com to see the auction schedule, to see the images of the auction and then there’s also some new technology that we’ve used this year. Where you can walk around, just like you’re doing a home tour. You can walk around the room with using your finger or your mouse. So it’s a great opportunity to see all the entries,” Matz said.

The auction will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the Chamber of Commerce and WHIZ webpage. You can also listen live on AM 1240 or FM 102.3. Matz added that right after the auction, the community can go to Secrest Auditorium, where the Santa House will be open.