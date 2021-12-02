Buttrick, UMass host Harvard

Harvard (5-3) vs. UMass (5-3)

William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Chris Ledlum and Harvard will go up against Trent Buttrick and UMass. The junior Ledlum has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.2 over his last five games. Buttrick, a senior, is averaging 13.4 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Ledlum and Noah Kirkwood have led the Crimson. Ledlum has averaged 16.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Kirkwood has recorded 16.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game. The Minutemen have been anchored by Buttrick and Noah Fernandes, who are averaging 14.1 and 15.3 points, respectively.LIKEABLE LEDLUM: Ledlum has connected on 39.3 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also made 72.2 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: UMass has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 83.8 points while giving up 70.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Minutemen have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Crimson. UMass has an assist on 50 of 85 field goals (58.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Harvard has assists on 40 of 82 field goals (48.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass as a team has made 11.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-best among Division I teams. The Minutemen have averaged 13.2 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

