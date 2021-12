ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville is alerting motorists of an upcoming road closure.

Officials said Blue Avenue will be closed nightly from 11p.m. to 7 a.m. beginning Sunday,

December 5th through Thursday, December 9th between Laurel Avenue and

Locust Avenue. All lanes will be open daily.

The City’s Sewer Department will be replacing the Sanitary Sewer System.

Detours will be posted.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes and caution in work zones.