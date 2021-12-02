Updated on Wednesday, 1 December 2021 at 5:37 PM EST

TONIGHT: Isolated rain showers possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower possible during the late evening and overnight. Areas of fog possible during the overnight, especially towards sunrise. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 39°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the early morning, and then isolated rain showers possible during the late morning and early afternoon, and then a stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 60°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the early evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 32°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the late morning and early afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 31°. South winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 47°. Breezy, with northwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 26°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers likely. Cloudy. Lows around 36°.

MONDAY: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 24°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 48°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L8 – was located over central Manitoba with a minimum central pressure of 991 mb. Meanwhile, another area of low pressure is present down near St. Louis, MO. This area of low pressure has a warm front which is beginning to move north of the Ohio River. Meanwhile, thick clouds and rain showers have been present in our region as a result of these two systems.

As we head through the early evening hours, isolated rain showers will be possible in our region. Drier air will likely begin to mix down into the mid-levels during the late evening and overnight hours, and this will likely work to end much of the precipitation in our region. However, low-level moisture will likely remain, and this will work to keep a near-overcast of low-level clouds in our region. Because of this, the possibility for a lone rain shower or two during the late evening and overnight will remain in our region. As well, some areas of fog will also be possible during the overnight, especially towards sunrise. Otherwise; given the clouds and the presence of a still steady southwesterly breeze at around 5-15 mph, overnight low temperatures in our region will likely struggle to drop much lower than 37° – 41° in our region.

As we head into the day on Thursday, the mostly cloudy skies will likely give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and into the afternoon. L8 will be working it’s way through Ontario, and in doing so the cold front will likely be entering the central Great Lakes Region during the early morning hours, and then approaching our region by the late afternoon. Otherwise; the winds in our region will likely increase, while remaining southwesterly, and gusts upwards of 30 mph will be possible at times. In the meantime, the lack of clouds and the stiff southwesterly breeze will likely work to get our high temperature up to around 58° – 62°. However, as the frontal boundary will be approaching our region, isolated rain showers will be possible in our region during the late morning and into the early afternoon, and a lone rain shower or two may still be around during the late afternoon and possibly into the early evening hours as well.

Thursday Evening will likely generally be fairly quiet with partly cloudy skies being present as a weak area of high pressure moves through our region. The winds may still be up from the northwest at around 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight hours, thus temperatures may not be able to drop as low as they would likely to.

On Friday, an area of low pressure – L2 – will develop and make it’s way into Missouri. In doing so, it will have attached onto the cold front and stalled it out to our south, allowing for the front to remain not too far away from our region. Mid-level moisture may be on the increase given the tight upper zonal flow developing during this time frame. And thus, isolated rain showers will be possible in our region during the late morning and into the early afternoon hours. These rain showers may also help to increase cloud cover in our region to mostly cloudy skies. However, it is possible that places like Lancaster may try to remain partly cloudy during the day. Nonetheless, the presence of the thick clouds and the possibility for precipitation may mean that our afternoon high temperatures in our region will likely reach upwards of 48° – 52°.

This system will move through our region by early Friday Evening, and in doing so it will have taken a majority of the activity away from our region, leaving an area of high pressure which will extend into our region during the day on Saturday. However, our next system – L3 – will work it’s way towards our region as we head through the second half of Sunday, and a chance for rain showers will be around for Sunday. The cold front associated with L3 will likely move through on Sunday Night, and thus rain showers will be most likely during that time frame. Temperatures will then likely quickly drop during the late night hours down to around 32° – 36°. Temperatures will likely struggle to rebound much on Monday Afternoon as mostly cloudy skies and a steady northwesterly wind with gusts up to 30 mph possible will likely be around. This may also try to bring some additional snow showers and flurries into our region on Monday.

Another system – L4 – may then try to move into our region towards the middle part of next work week. This system may try to bring some additional rain showers, and depending on how the temperatures are, some snow showers may even be possible.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

