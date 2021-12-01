Wizards beat Timberwolves 115-107; Towns hurt late

WASHINGTON (AP) — Montrezl Harrell scored 27 points and Bradley Beal added 19 to lift the Washington Wizards to a 115-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had to leave the game with 2:14 remaining after injuring himself on a dunk, but he seemed OK afterward.

“I feel better than I thought I was going to feel,” Towns said.

Towns scored only two of his 34 points in the final period — and that was when he drove along the baseline for a dunk. After slamming the ball through, his momentum caused his body to fall horizontally and he appeared to land on his tailbone.

Minnesota lost for just the second time in nine games.

It was tied at 95 when Davis Bertans made a 3-pointer to start a 12-3 run by the Wizards. Daniel Gafford added a dunk during that stretch, and Harrell capped the run with a dunk and a free throw. Neither team had led by more than eight before that three-point play made it 107-98 with 4:16 to go.

Harrell had his sixth game of at least 20 points off the bench this season. Only Tyler Herro of Miami, Buddy Hield of Sacramento and Kelly Oubre Jr. of Charlotte have more.

“It’s not like this is unique for him. He’s done this with other teams,” Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “His ability to come in and change the complexion of a game — though the hustle plays, the scoring, the energy, the rebounding, whatever it is. He has an impact.”

It was 112-107 in the final minute before Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made a 3-pointer to close out the scoring.

Gafford had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wizards, who were back home after a four-game road trip.

Washington plays two games at home before going back on the road for three.

“You don’t want to lose that edge at home, you don’t want to lose that home-court love and energy that you have at home,” Harrell said. “When you know you’re not going to be in your home arena a lot throughout the month, you don’t want to try to drop those games while you’re at home.”

Towns scored only three points in the first quarter, shooting 0 of 6 from the field. Then he scored 16 in the second and 13 in the third. Anthony Edwards had 25 points for the Timberwolves.

SUCCESS INSIDE

The Wizards outscored Minnesota 68-44 in the paint. Harrell shot 11 of 12 from the field and Gafford was 7 of 10.

“We tried everything tonight. We tried zone. We tried switching all kinds of stuff,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “We literally threw everything at them.”

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: F Jarred Vanderbilt returned after missing Monday night’s win over Indiana because of flu-like symptoms. F Jaden McDaniels missed a second consecutive game for the same reason. … G Patrick Beverley (left adductor strain) missed his fourth straight game.

Wizards: G Aaron Holiday (non-COVID-19 illness) missed the game. … Washington had 34 assists to Minnesota’s 15.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Visit the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

Wizards: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

