West Muskingum Beats Meadowbrook In Comeback Win

The West Muskingum Lady Tornadoes faced off against the Meadowbrook Lady Colts in a MVL Small Score Division Game.

This one was battle early on as both teams traded buckets early on.

Kaylynn Gom Beadiah helped the Lady Colts jump out to an early lead with a couple baskets that gave her team the lead in the first quarter.

Meadowbrook took a seven-point lead into halftime but the Lady Tornadoes went on a big 9-0 run to quickly get in front.

That would be the difference maker as West Muskingum took this one over Meadowbrook 46-39.

Taylor Sprung had 14 points while Ava van Reeth chipped in 12 for the Lady Tornadoes.