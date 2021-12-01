Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashtabula Edgewood 69, Orwell Grand Valley 48

Bloom-Carroll 60, Pataskala Licking Hts. 49

Circleville 51, Frankfort Adena 47

Cuyahoga Hts. 56, Burton Berkshire 45

Heath 65, Cols. Marion-Franklin 26

McConnelsville Morgan 57, Stewart Federal Hocking 55

Navarre Fairless 47, Uhrichsville Claymont 36

S. Point 76, Wellston 35

Upper Sandusky 79, Galion 41

Warren Champion 61, Cortland Maplewood 37

Western High School Tip Off=

Piketon 58, Beaver Eastern 45

