Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 56, Maroa-Forsyth 29

Argo 60, Tinley Park 38

Armstrong 57, Covington, Ind. 39

Barrington 51, Hersey 50, OT

Bradley-Bourbonnais 55, Rich Township 22

Carrollton 35, Pittsfield 18

Carterville 59, Massac County 46

Centralia 54, Carbondale 33

Champaign St. Thomas More 48, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 24

Chester 72, Waterloo Gibault 52

Chicago (Christ the King) 55, (Chicago ) Wolcott School 48

Chicago (Jones) 54, Lindblom 14

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 67, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 10

Chicago-University 41, Morgan Park Academy 38

Clinton 59, Heyworth 30

Collinsville 58, Jerseyville Jersey 35

Crystal Lake South 43, Dundee-Crown 38

Cuba City, Wis. 64, East Dubuque 30

Dakota 26, Forreston 17

DePaul College Prep 48, De La Salle 44

Decatur MacArthur 71, Chatham Glenwood 38

Dieterich 56, Palestine-Hutsonville 34

Edwardsville 55, Highland 19

Effingham 38, Taylorville 34

Eldorado 55, Gallatin County 33

Elverado 56, Tamms (Egyptian) 22

Evanston Township 48, Maine South 43

Fairfield 53, Wayne City 24

Fenwick 47, River Forest Trinity 19

Fulton 37, Freeport (Aquin) 29

Galva 52, Midland 26

Harrisburg 44, West Frankfort 30

Hillcrest 67, Blue Island Eisenhower 15

Hononegah 43, Rockford Auburn 24

Hope Academy 52, Hyde Park 47

Huntley 53, Prairie Ridge 38

Joliet Central 58, Plainfield East 20

Joliet West 58, Plainfield Central 20

Juarez 33, Steinmetz 20

Lake Forest 36, Grayslake Central 33

Lena-Winslow 58, Stockton 45

Libertyville 55, Gurnee Warren 26

Loyola 38, Mother McAuley 33

Machesney Park Harlem 57, Belvidere 16

McGivney Catholic High School 50, Dupo 16

Metamora 37, Bloomington 28

Miller Career, Mo. 71, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 17

Minooka 63, Oswego 44

Montini 60, St. Ignatius 46

Morton 68, Normal West 48

Mundelein 55, Lake Forest 32

Nashville 55, Greenville 18

Normal Community 58, Bartonville (Limestone) 40

Okawville 59, Woodlawn 22

Orangeville 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 45

Oregon 57, Harvard 28

Oswego East 55, Aurora (West Aurora) 41

Pinckneyville 58, Sparta 40

Plainfield North 64, Yorkville 48

Robinson 58, North Clay 54

Rochester 57, Springfield Lanphier 27

Rockford Guilford 54, Belvidere North 42

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 50, Jacksonville 20

Schaumburg 56, Buffalo Grove 47

Schaumburg Christian 66, Alden-Hebron 23

Schurz 40, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 16

Seneca 47, Reed-Custer 30

South Beloit 31, Kirkland Hiawatha 15

Springfield Lutheran 57, Mount Olive 16

St. Charles East 46, Waubonsie Valley 39

St. Francis 53, Aurora Central Catholic 34

Stevenson 47, Lake Zurich 42

Stillman Valley 52, Marengo 23

Sycamore 46, Nazareth 38

Taft 61, Prosser 6

Tolono Unity 44, Cissna Park 22

Tri-County 50, Marshall 36

Von Steuben 43, Englewood Excel 23

Wauconda 57, Woodstock Marian 31

Westinghouse 64, Chicago (Goode) 24

Wheaton Warrenville South 51, Metea Valley 44

Winnebago 84, Sterling 27

Zion Benton 42, Waukegan 39

