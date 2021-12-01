Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 56, Maroa-Forsyth 29
Argo 60, Tinley Park 38
Armstrong 57, Covington, Ind. 39
Barrington 51, Hersey 50, OT
Bradley-Bourbonnais 55, Rich Township 22
Carrollton 35, Pittsfield 18
Carterville 59, Massac County 46
Centralia 54, Carbondale 33
Champaign St. Thomas More 48, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 24
Chester 72, Waterloo Gibault 52
Chicago (Christ the King) 55, (Chicago ) Wolcott School 48
Chicago (Jones) 54, Lindblom 14
Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 67, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 10
Chicago-University 41, Morgan Park Academy 38
Clinton 59, Heyworth 30
Collinsville 58, Jerseyville Jersey 35
Crystal Lake South 43, Dundee-Crown 38
Cuba City, Wis. 64, East Dubuque 30
Dakota 26, Forreston 17
DePaul College Prep 48, De La Salle 44
Decatur MacArthur 71, Chatham Glenwood 38
Dieterich 56, Palestine-Hutsonville 34
Edwardsville 55, Highland 19
Effingham 38, Taylorville 34
Eldorado 55, Gallatin County 33
Elverado 56, Tamms (Egyptian) 22
Evanston Township 48, Maine South 43
Fairfield 53, Wayne City 24
Fenwick 47, River Forest Trinity 19
Fulton 37, Freeport (Aquin) 29
Galva 52, Midland 26
Harrisburg 44, West Frankfort 30
Hillcrest 67, Blue Island Eisenhower 15
Hononegah 43, Rockford Auburn 24
Hope Academy 52, Hyde Park 47
Huntley 53, Prairie Ridge 38
Joliet Central 58, Plainfield East 20
Joliet West 58, Plainfield Central 20
Juarez 33, Steinmetz 20
Lake Forest 36, Grayslake Central 33
Lena-Winslow 58, Stockton 45
Libertyville 55, Gurnee Warren 26
Loyola 38, Mother McAuley 33
Machesney Park Harlem 57, Belvidere 16
McGivney Catholic High School 50, Dupo 16
Metamora 37, Bloomington 28
Miller Career, Mo. 71, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 17
Minooka 63, Oswego 44
Montini 60, St. Ignatius 46
Morton 68, Normal West 48
Mundelein 55, Lake Forest 32
Nashville 55, Greenville 18
Normal Community 58, Bartonville (Limestone) 40
Okawville 59, Woodlawn 22
Orangeville 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 45
Oregon 57, Harvard 28
Oswego East 55, Aurora (West Aurora) 41
Pinckneyville 58, Sparta 40
Plainfield North 64, Yorkville 48
Robinson 58, North Clay 54
Rochester 57, Springfield Lanphier 27
Rockford Guilford 54, Belvidere North 42
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 50, Jacksonville 20
Schaumburg 56, Buffalo Grove 47
Schaumburg Christian 66, Alden-Hebron 23
Schurz 40, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 16
Seneca 47, Reed-Custer 30
South Beloit 31, Kirkland Hiawatha 15
Springfield Lutheran 57, Mount Olive 16
St. Charles East 46, Waubonsie Valley 39
St. Francis 53, Aurora Central Catholic 34
Stevenson 47, Lake Zurich 42
Stillman Valley 52, Marengo 23
Sycamore 46, Nazareth 38
Taft 61, Prosser 6
Tolono Unity 44, Cissna Park 22
Tri-County 50, Marshall 36
Von Steuben 43, Englewood Excel 23
Wauconda 57, Woodstock Marian 31
Westinghouse 64, Chicago (Goode) 24
Wheaton Warrenville South 51, Metea Valley 44
Winnebago 84, Sterling 27
Zion Benton 42, Waukegan 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/