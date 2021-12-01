ODOT Announces Ramp Opening

A ramp from Interstate 70 that’s been closed for several months is set to open in Zanesville.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said that the Underwood ramp will open Thursday, December 2. Then starting Monday, December 6, 7th Street will close under I-70 for a week for bridge demolition.

The posted detour will be Elm Street to 6th Street to Howard St. to 5th St. to Shinnick to 7th St. All work is weather dependent and dates are subject to change.

The I-70 project through Zanesville begins west of the Licking Road overpass, including Maple Avenue ramps and Maple Avenue at the end of the ramps and east of the abandoned railroad overpass.

The project impacts 16 bridges in the area.