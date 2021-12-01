NC A&T takes on Carver College

Carver College vs. NC A&T (2-6)

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The NC A&T Aggies will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. NC A&T is coming off a 73-67 win in Niceville over St. Francis (NY) in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: NC A&T’s Kameron Langley, David Beatty and Tyler Maye have combined to account for 35 percent of all Aggies scoring this season, although that trio’s output has fallen to 26 percent over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Langley has made or assisted on 42 percent of all NC A&T field goals over the last three games. Langley has accounted for six field goals and 27 assists in those games.

PREVIOUSLY: NC A&T scored 112 and came away with a 66-point win over Carver College when these two teams faced each other during the 2020-21 season.

DID YOU KNOW: NC A&T went 2-9 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last season. The Aggies offense scored 67.8 points per contest across those 11 games.

