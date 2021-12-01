Medical director named for Ohio Aging, Health departments

State
Associated Press19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A longtime physician has been appointed medical director for both the state Aging and Health departments with a charge of helping lead Ohio’s coronavirus pandemic response.

Dr. John Weigand, a central Ohio doctor, has served most recently as medical director of an Aging Department rapid response program targeting pandemic-related care for nursing home residents and a Health Department COVID-19 testing program.

Weigand’s appointment by Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and Aging Director Ursel McElroy was announced Tuesday.

In the state Aging Department, Weigand will help develop and implement older adult public health policies and programs, with a goal of helping Ohio seniors stay independent and active for as long as possible.

In the state Health Department, Weigand will help guide Ohio’s response to the pandemic and develop post-pandemic approaches to public health.

Weigand, a physician for nearly three decades, earned his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati. He also served as a major in the U.S. Air Force Medical Corps.

