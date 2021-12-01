JMU faces Eastern Mennonite

Eastern Mennonite vs. James Madison (6-2)

Atlantic Union Bank Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The James Madison Dukes are set to battle the Royals of Division III Eastern Mennonite. James Madison is coming off a 69-65 win at Florida Atlantic in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: James Madison has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Takal Molson, Vado Morse, Charles Falden and Alonzo Sule have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 55 percent of all Dukes points over the last five games.TRIFECTAS FOR TAKAL: Through seven games, James Madison’s Takal Molson has connected on 24 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 68.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: James Madison went 2-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Dukes scored 72.8 points per matchup in those six games.

