Golden scores 21 to carry Richmond over Wofford 73-64

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Grant Golden had 21 points as Richmond beat Wofford 73-64 on Wednesday night.

Jacob Gilyard had 13 points and seven rebounds for Richmond (4-4).

B.J. Mack had 15 points for the Terriers (5-3). Sam Godwin added 14 points. Ryan Larson had 12 points.

