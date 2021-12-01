Command Center reports 4 deaths and 295 new cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center on Wednesday reported the following Muskingum County deaths from COVID-19: a 67-year-old who died with COVID-19 pneumonia; a 62-yearold, a 41-year-old, and a 79-year-old who died with COVID-19.



The Command Center also reported 295 new Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last seven days.

This number breaks down as follows: 42 reported on 11/24, 41 reported on 11/25, 26 reported on 11/26, 37 reported

on 11/27, 42 reported on 11/28, 33 reported on 11/29, and 74 reported on 11/30.

For more information, you can visit the Health Department’s website.