Bowser is Looking for a Home for the Holidays



An energetic terrier boxer mix is in need of a family.

Bower came to the Muskingum County K9 Adoption Center as a stray in August. He was found on the hood of a car. He loves to walk and would do well in a home with older children and adults.

“He seems very energetic when he’s around people. He actually knows a few commands as well. He’s a little bit leery of you at first, when he first meets you but he does best on a harness so I feel that’s best if you were going to be a dog walker,” said Volunteer Doug McQuaid.

If your dog becomes lost to keep them from staying that way McQuaid said they should have a dog tag. Dog tags for purchase or renewal went on sale Wednesday. They can be bought on the auditor’s office website or at one of the 12 facilities around Muskingum County authorized to sell tags.



“We have hundreds of dogs that come in every year with no identification no dog license. We’re actually at 1 percent maybe and there’s no real way of getting the dogs returned to you very quickly other than social media or something of that nature,” McQuaid.

The Muskingum County K9 Adoption Center is holding an open house at their Newark Road location this Saturday from 11am-4pm. Santa will be available for pictures, there will be t-shirt and dog treats to purchase and a raffle.

