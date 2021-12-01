Art COZ Names Its Featured Artist and Musician of the Month

The artist and musician of the month of December is both Matthew Fox and Kadie Meadows featured by Artist Colony of Zanesville.

Fox has been a stain glass artist for three years and said he’s always been interested in old historic churches and looking at the pictorial stain glass windows that are in those structures.

“Most of my pieces if you come to my studio you’ll notice that they involve nature. So I have a lot of insects, different types of bugs, sea life, lots of weird looking fish and I have lots of abstract jelly fish creations. So I get a lot of my inspiration from my travels and then commission pieces are always open to whatever my customers want, I will create.”

Fox said his favorites to create is the abstract pieces. Through this process, he’s able to take pieces of glass, different found objects like silverware and put everything together to create a unique stain glass abstract.

Meadows, who’s a local Singer and Songwriter for Muskingum County said she is honored to be named musician of the month. She shared a touching story on how her love singing and songwriting developed.

“I started writing songs about…It’s been six year or almost seven years ago. I didn’t have any money to get my husband a birthday present for his birthday so I wrote him a song and I’ve been writing ever since then. I’ve been able to play shows and record a CD. It’s been a really fun experience.”

Meadows added that her favorite song by her is “Ohio” and can be found on Spotify or any streaming service at Kadie Meadows, Memory Lane along with the rest of her music.

You can also find more of Fox’s artwork during the first Friday this weekend at the Masonic Temple in studio 333.