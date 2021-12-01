Updated on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 at 7:02 PM EST

TONIGHT: Areas of fog possible during the overnight, especially towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly clear skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 27°. West winds around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the late morning, and then scattered rain showers likely during the afternoon. Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 47°. West winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers likely during the early evening, and then gradually tapering off during the late evening. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 39°. South winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 60°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers possible during the early evening, and then gradually tapering off during the late evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 33°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 55°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly clear. Lows around 32°.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear. Highs around 48°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 28°.

SUNDAY: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 54°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 34°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 24°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, a weak cold front is making it’s way through the Upper Midwest, being followed behind closely by an area of high pressure with a maximum central pressure of 1021 mb. Meanwhile, mostly clear skies have been present across our region for much of the afternoon, and this aided in getting our high temperatures up to around 50° across the region.

As we head through the evening and overnight hours, a few passing clouds will be possible at times. The area of high pressure will likely quickly move into our region and in doing so it will likely allow for overnight temperatures in our region to drop down to around 25° – 29°. Though the cold front will be passing, this frontal boundary will likely not be bringing any precipitation into our region. However, an upper level disturbance will begin to move it’s way towards Illinois by early Wednesday Morning.

Increasing mid-level moisture will allow for increasing clouds across our region as the upper level disturbance gets ready to move into our region. Isolated rain showers will be possible by the late morning hours, and then scattered rain showers will likely be out and about throughout the afternoon. In addition, low-level clouds are also likely to meander into our region, and thus temperatures may struggle to move much during the afternoon hours, and thus I am expecting that highs in our region will likely be around 45° – 49°.

The precipitation will likely begin to taper down as we head into the early evening hours on Wednesday Night, however an area of low pressure – L8 – will be making it’s way through the Canadian Prairies and into western Ontario by the evening hours. L8 will have a cold front which it will drag down through our region by the time we get into late Thursday Afternoon and more so into Thursday Evening. Thus, I am expecting that isolated rain showers will be possible in our region during the late afternoon hours on Thursday, and then possibly into Thursday Evening as well. In addition, breezy conditions with a southwesterly wind with gusts up to 30 mph at times will likely work to get our high temperatures up to around 58° – 62° with partly cloudy skies around on Thursday Afternoon.

The upper level pattern will become very zonal, and this will allow for another low pressure – L9 – to push through the region towards Friday, and thus additional isolated rain showers will be possible in our region, especially north of I-70.

An upper level trough will likely develop and make it’s way out of the Rocky Mountains towards the end of the weekend, and this could allow for our next system – L1 – to make it’s move into our region. This system will likely try to push a cold front through our region sometime during the overnight hours on Sunday Night. Another system may try to move into our region during the middle part of next work week.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

