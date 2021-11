A Zanesville man charged in the death of a 16-year-old girl has changed his plea to guilty.

22-year-old Donovan Norman plead guilty Monday in Common Pleas court to one count of manslaughter with a firearm specification in the shooting death of Rhandi Freitag.

The shooting took place May 31 on Maysville Avenue. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered by Judge Kelly Cottrill and bond was continued at $2m.

Norman had faced a murder charge in the shooting.