Wednesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST Wednesday, Dec. 1 Top 25 Men’s College Basketball

No. 5 UCLA vs. Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

No. 6 Villanova at Penn, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Arkansas vs. Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

No. 12 BYU at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

No. 14 Florida at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

No. 18 Memphis at Georgia, 7:15 p.m.

No. 19 Iowa St. vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.

No. 20 Southern Cal vs. Utah, 11:30 p.m.

No. 21 Auburn vs. UCF, 8 p.m.

No. 22 Michigan St. vs. Louisville, 7:15 p.m.

No. 23 Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m.

No. 24 Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m.

No. 25 Seton Hall vs. Wagner, 7 p.m.

Top 25 Women’s College Basketball

No. 11 Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech, 6:30 p.m.

No. 15 Texas vs. Jackson St., 8 p.m.

No. 16 Kentucky vs. West Virginia, 7 p.m.

No. 17 Texas A&M vs. Little Rock, Noon

No. 18 Ohio St. at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

No. 18 Oregon vs. UC Davis, 6:30 p.m.

No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.

No. 23 Oregon St. vs. Pacific, 2 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.