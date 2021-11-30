UC Davis plays host to Pacific

Pacific (4-3) vs. UC Davis (2-3)

The Pavilion, Davis, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific plays UC Davis in a non-conference matchup. Pacific blew out Arkansas-Pine Bluff by 24 on Friday. UC Davis lost 79-60 to Academy of Art on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERS: The Tigers have been led by seniors Alphonso Anderson and Jeremiah Bailey. Anderson is averaging 11.3 points and 8.3 rebounds while Bailey is putting up 12.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Aggies have been anchored by Christian Anigwe and Elijah Pepper, who have combined to score 26.8 points per contest.ACCURATE ALPHONSO: Anderson has connected on 29.6 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also made 59.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Aggies. UC Davis has an assist on 35 of 68 field goals (51.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Pacific has assists on 46 of 76 field goals (60.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Davis is ranked second in the Big West with an average of 75.1 possessions per game.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com