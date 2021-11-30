Two Women in Custody after Pursuit

Two women are behind bars in Coshocton after they are believed to have stolen items from a Wal-Mart and then led authorities on a pursuit.

Sheriff’s deputies said it started around 9pm when they received a call about two females, who may have stolen items and were still in the parking lot.

Deputies located the vehicle and passenger 23-year-old Destinee Ridenbaugh was determined to have a warrant out of Muskingum County. The driver 28-year-old Jessica O’Reilley of Canton was determined to be suspended.

O’Reilley fled in her vehicle with Ridenbaugh.

A pursuit ended in Tuscarawas County when O’Reilley lost control of her vehicle ad left the roadway ending up in a creek.

The females were taken to the Coshocton County Jail where they await charges. No injuries were sustained in the pursuit or accident.