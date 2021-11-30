Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany Alexander 64, Reedsville Eastern 39

Amanda-Clearcreek 66, Williamsport Westfall 57

Amherst Steele 75, Vermilion 47

Apple Creek Waynedale 62, Massillon Tuslaw 58

Ashland Crestview 65, Mansfield Temple Christian 29

Attica Seneca E. 57, Plymouth 56, OT

Austintown Fitch 55, Hudson 46

Barnesville 65, Lore City Buckeye Trail 52

Belmont Union Local 67, Bellaire 59

Berea-Midpark 57, Willoughby S. 41

Berlin Hiland 76, West Salem Northwestern 60

Bowerston Conotton Valley 65, Beallsville 44

Bowling Green Christian Academy 59, Put-in-Bay 18

Brooklyn 71, Sheffield Brookside 68

Byesville Meadowbrook 69, Steubenville 64

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 59, Wintersville Indian Creek 58

Calvary Christian, Ky. 77, Milford Christian Academy 47

Campbell Memorial 81, Hubbard 45

Can. Cent. Cath. 68, Carrollton 46

Can. Glenoak 57, Kent Roosevelt 53

Canal Fulton Northwest 52, Alliance 35

Canfield 71, Cortland Lakeview 40

Cedarville 53, Legacy Christian 46

Chagrin Falls Kenston 66, Chagrin Falls 48

Cin. Anderson 64, Oxford Talawanda 49

Cin. Oak Hills 51, Cin. NW 36

Cin. Sycamore 78, Kings Mills Kings 66

Clayton Northmont 56, Day. Ponitz Tech. 42

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 93, Garfield Hts. Trinity 47

Cols. Bexley 67, Cols. KIPP 21

Cols. Grandview Hts. 81, Northside Christian 45

Columbia Station Columbia 58, N. Olmsted 22

Creston Norwayne 78, Hartville Lake Center Christian 41

Day. Christian 82, Lewistown Indian Lake 76

Day. Meadowdale 69, Cin. Riverview East 41

Delaware Hayes 59, Marion Harding 56

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 61, Caledonia River Valley 50

Doylestown Chippewa 55, Lodi Cloverleaf 47

E. Liverpool 86, Richmond Edison 14

Eastlake North 53, Twinsburg 35

Fayetteville-Perry 65, Bethel-Tate 47

Fostoria 65, Genoa Area 52

Franklin 81, Eaton 54

Fredericktown 55, Danville 43

Garrettsville Garfield 66, Mineral Ridge 29

Gates Mills Hawken 71, Chardon NDCL 67

Girard 49, Ursuline Academy 47

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 62, Zanesville Maysville 52

Goshen 65, Milford 51

Grafton Midview 64, Orange 55

Green 72, Barberton 25

Greenwich S. Cent. 65, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 39

Grove City 64, Ashville Teays Valley 50

Hamilton Ross 59, Wilmington 46

Hannibal River 64, Toronto 33

Heartland Christian 80, Hanoverton United 58

Jeromesville Hillsdale 52, Cols. Wellington 45

Kettering Fairmont 55, Middletown 44

Kinsman Badger 60, E. Palestine 28

Lebanon 39, Bishop Fenwick 37

Lima Perry 81, Cory-Rawson 33

Lisbon Beaver 75, Columbiana 52

Lorain Clearview 63, Elyria Open Door 62

Loveland 60, Cin. Aiken 42

Lowellville 58, Columbiana Crestview 53

Lucasville Valley 78, Leesburg Fairfield 54

Lynchburg-Clay 73, Bainbridge Paint Valley 67

Lyndhurst Brush 87, Lakewood 25

Mansfield Madison 54, Bellville Clear Fork 35

Marietta 48, Pomeroy Meigs 47

Marion Elgin 51, Marion Pleasant 40

Mason 69, Springboro 57

Mayfield 57, Bedford 50

Medina Highland 72, Akr. Firestone 43

Mentor Lake Cath. 66, Chesterland W. Geauga 17

Miamisburg 47, Day. Carroll 30

Miller City 64, Defiance Tinora 49

Milton-Union 53, Newton Local 51

Mogadore Field 59, Mantua Crestwood 58

Monroe 52, Middletown Madison Senior 41

Mowrystown Whiteoak 69, New Boston Glenwood 57

Mt. Gilead 63, Loudonville 41

N. Can. Hoover 59, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 46

N. Lewisburg Triad 46, Sidney Fairlawn 36

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 61, Galion Northmor 23

Nelsonville-York 66, Racine Southern 58

New Lexington 47, Zanesville Rosecrans 36

New Philadelphia 47, New Concord John Glenn 46

New Richmond 74, Batavia Clermont NE 54

Niles McKinley 49, Salem 47

Oak Hill 60, Wellston 51

Orrville 55, Akr. Coventry 46

Parma 56, N. Royalton 49

Peninsula Woodridge 44, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 41

Pickerington N. 63, Cols. Centennial 18

Raceland, Ky. 79, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 59

Ravenna SE 65, Canfield S. Range 50

Richwood N. Union 42, Marysville 41

Rittman 55, Kidron Cent. Christian 49

Rossford 69, Millbury Lake 19

Seaman N. Adams 62, Southeastern 44

Sidney 59, Fairborn 32

Siler City Jordan-Matthews, N.C. 65, Brookfield 48

Spring. Greenon 63, New Lebanon Dixie 47

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 81, Norwood 32

Strasburg-Franklin 64, Newcomerstown 24

Strongsville 64, Avon Lake 56

Sunbury Big Walnut 54, Mt. Vernon 42

Sycamore Mohawk 64, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 39

Sylvania Northview 81, Oregon Clay 48

Thornville Sheridan 56, Baltimore Liberty Union 54

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 66, Metamora Evergreen 53

Tol. St. John’s 82, Tol. Woodward 31

Tol. Whitmer 81, Sylvania Southview 55

Tree of Life 57, Fairfield Christian 46

Trotwood-Madison 101, Day. Stivers 74

Utica 61, Sparta Highland 54

W. Carrollton 76, Xenia 64

Wadsworth 65, Brunswick 61

Wapakoneta 54, Bellefontaine 31

Warren Howland 67, Poland Seminary 56

Washington C.H. 56, Chillicothe Unioto 48

Waterford 61, Crooksville 41

Waynesville 65, Brookville 36

West 53, North Intl 35

Westerville Cent. 47, Cols. DeSales 44

Westerville N. 51, Bishop Watterson 30

Westerville S. 66, Dublin Coffman 61

Westlake 71, Elyria 63

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 38, Wauseon 36

Williamsburg 70, RULH 65

Windham 63, Atwater Waterloo 55

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 79, Bridgeport 35

Wooster Triway 56, Louisville Aquinas 53

Yellow Springs 48, S. Charleston SE 38

Youngs. Mooney 63, Berlin Center Western Reserve 43

Zanesville W. Muskingum 65, Newark Licking Valley 44

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 51, Akr. East 47

Western High School Tip Off=

Chillicothe Huntington 55, Beaver Eastern 46

Latham Western 58, Piketon 33

