Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 47, Dola Hardin Northern 31

Akr. Ellet 68, Lodi Cloverleaf 60

Akr. Hoban 68, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 17

Amanda-Clearcreek 44, Williamsport Westfall 40

Arcanum 45, Waynesville 28

Ashland Mapleton 37, LaGrange Keystone 36

Bloomdale Elmwood 58, Van Buren 36

Bluffton 46, Lima Cent. Cath. 24

Botkins 46, Anna 38

Bryan 59, Haviland Wayne Trace 25

Canal Winchester 46, Sunbury Big Walnut 35

Chagrin Falls 57, Beachwood 28

Coldwater 46, Kalida 32

Cols. Northland 95, Cols. Whetstone 7

Cols. Upper Arlington 52, Hilliard Davidson 44

Columbus Grove 57, Continental 11

Convoy Crestview 55, Rockford Parkway 29

Covington 58, New Bremen 47

Cuyahoga Hts. 42, Independence 29

Defiance Ayersville 53, Pettisville 28

Delaware Buckeye Valley 46, Cols. Wellington 20

Delaware Hayes 58, Cols. Franklin Hts. 27

Delphos Jefferson 49, Antwerp 33

Ft. Loramie 58, Jackson Center 14

Garfield Hts. Trinity 59, Rocky River Lutheran W. 36

Gates Mills Hawken 58, Chesterland W. Geauga 40

Geneva 45, Painesville Harvey 38

Genoa Christian 43, Groveport Madison Christian 30

Germantown Valley View 65, Camden Preble Shawnee 55

Granville 65, Heath 23

Grove City 64, Galloway Westland 20

Harrod Allen E. 54, Kenton 29

Hicksville 46, Hamler Patrick Henry 24

Hilliard Bradley 50, Dublin Coffman 42

Hilliard Darby 50, Dublin Jerome 42

Holland Springfield 53, Sylvania Southview 41

Johnstown 52, Pataskala Licking Hts. 37

Kirtland 55, Orwell Grand Valley 31

Lakeside Danbury 43, Gibsonburg 26

Liberty Center 43, Holgate 37

Linsly, W.Va. 51, Belmont Union Local 44

Loudonville 70, Lucas 48

Mantua Crestwood 53, Wickliffe 42

Maria Stein Marion Local 53, Van Wert 40

Marysville 57, Lewis Center Olentangy 31

Middlefield Cardinal 38, Burton Berkshire 33

Montpelier 61, Gorham Fayette 11

Mt. Notre Dame 73, Gahanna Lincoln 42

N. Baltimore 52, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 20

Napoleon 41, Sylvania Northview 35

New Albany 57, Westerville Cent. 29

New Paris National Trail 46, Day. Christian 25

New Riegel 58, Fremont St. Joseph 35

Newark 59, Lancaster 34

Newark Licking Valley 55, Hebron Lakewood 48

North Intl 53, West 35

Northwood 54, Tol. Ottawa Hills 31

Norwalk 63, Tiffin Columbian 35

Old Fort 51, Tiffin Calvert 36

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 51, Newark Cath. 28

Perrysburg 68, Maumee 23

Portsmouth Sciotoville 52, Ohio Valley Christian 22

Powell Olentangy Liberty 56, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 27

Reynoldsburg 67, Pickerington Cent. 51

Rittman 53, Kidron Cent. Christian 12

Russia 69, Houston 38

Sandusky Perkins 60, Clyde 35

Scott, Ky. 36, Cin. Woodward 21

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 58, Painesville Riverside 44

Sherwood Fairview 35, Archbold 26

Sidney Fairlawn 54, Newton Local 47

Spencerville 49, Elida 38

St. Henry 47, Ansonia 33

Stryker 35, Edon 31

Thomas Worthington 48, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 42

Tipp City Tippecanoe 45, Versailles 44

Upper Sandusky 43, Marion Harding 39

Van Wert Lincolnview 62, Paulding 55

Vermilion 44, Milan Edison 21

W. Liberty-Salem 34, Casstown Miami E. 29

Wauseon 77, Edgerton 47

Westerville N. 40, Dublin Scioto 28

Westerville S. 57, Worthington Kilbourne 34

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 40, Bowling Green 19

Zanesville 57, Johnstown Northridge 13

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/