Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 41, Cumberland 32
Andrew 71, Argo 48
Athens 58, Havana 42
Auburn 75, Carlinville 33
Beardstown 58, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 42
Beecher 71, Cullom Tri-Point 45
Belleville East 61, Metro-East Lutheran/Madison Co-op 49
Carrier Mills 71, Dongola 28
Chicago (Lane) 69, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 33
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 53, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 37
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 50, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 34
Chicago (Solorio Academy) 65, Juarez 24
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 68, Lincoln-Way East 53
Chicago Little Village 60, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 14
Chicago Mt. Carmel 65, Chicago King 34
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 63, Phillips 60
Chicago Phoenix Academy 54, Kelly 51
Chicago Vocational 51, Julian 40
Clinton 47, Stanford Olympia 46
Crab Orchard 70, Norris City (NCOE) 57
Curie 55, De La Salle 36
Decatur MacArthur 77, Chatham Glenwood 52
Delavan 64, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 57
Dixon 63, Kewanee 43
Edwards County 57, Bluford Webber 53
Effingham St. Anthony 55, North Clay 47
Fairbury Prairie Central 75, Dwight 51
Faith Christian 72, Unity Christian 31
Farmington Central 74, Tremont 48
Fenger 64, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 24
Forreston 35, Pearl City 23
Fremd 55, St. Viator 36
Fulton 48, Freeport (Aquin) 37
Geneva 57, Bartlett 51
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 70, Pecatonica 62
Glenbard West 73, DeKalb 36
Glenbrook South 71, Lake Forest 54
Highland 47, Alton Marquette 44
Highland Park 66, Niles West 53
Hubbard 67, Bowen 39
Johnsburg 72, Grayslake Central 69
Joliet West 58, Plainfield Central 20
Kankakee Grace Christian 50, Donovan 44
LaSalle-Peru 61, Hall 49
Lake View 58, Chicago Roosevelt 42
Lemont 58, Sandburg 55
Lexington 55, Fieldcrest 44
Lockport 71, Thornridge 25
Macomb 64, Geneseo 32
Madison 56, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 48
Marmion 59, Rockford Christian 42
Maroa-Forsyth 69, Heyworth 61
Metamora 61, Canton 34
Minooka 70, Oswego 48
Momence 44, Clifton Central 31
Monmouth United 66, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 37
Monmouth-Roseville 55, Aledo (Mercer County) 53
Monroe City, Mo. 62, Quincy Notre Dame 48
Monticello 56, Riverton 40
Morris 61, Seneca 52
Morton 63, Dunlap 58
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 58, Griggsville-Perry 30
Naperville Central 77, Glenbard North 63
Naperville Neuqua Valley 48, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 46
Neoga 73, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 46
North-Mac 45, Illini Central 32
O’Fallon 62, Granite City 40
Oswego East 45, Aurora (West Aurora) 44
Ottawa Marquette 53, St. Bede 51
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 50, Hoopeston Area High School 41
Payton 69, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 46
Pekin 56, Bartonville (Limestone) 42
Pittsfield 58, Mendon Unity 34
Plano 62, Hinckley-Big Rock 44
Pope County 45, Thompsonville 28
Princeton 76, Rock Island Alleman 32
Red Hill 72, Ev. Day, Ind. 71
Robinson 75, Charleston 61
Romeoville 69, Plainfield South 56
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 60, Jacksonville 32
Sandoval 51, Mulberry Grove 38
Scales Mound 84, Orangeville 35
Schurz 67, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 37
Sherrard 52, Wethersfield 38
South Beloit 68, Kirkland Hiawatha 25
Springfield 77, Eisenhower 22
Springfield Lanphier 62, Rochester 35
St. Anne 53, Gardner-South Wilmington 42
Stagg 66, Tinley Park 47
Staunton 46, Roxana 44
Sterling 71, Rochelle 62
Stevenson 66, Carmel 52
Triad 61, Columbia 56
Tuscola 82, Villa Grove/Heritage 22
Vernon Hills 53, Lakes Community 50
Washington 49, East Peoria 41
Westville 58, Tri-County 36
Winchester (West Central) 81, Barry (Western) 36
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 57, Sullivan 33
Woodland 50, DePue 36
Yorkville Christian 90, Sandwich 52
Aurora Christian Tournament=
Aurora Central Catholic 52, Mooseheart 50
Harvest Christian Academy 54, Aurora Math-Science 25
Joliet Catholic 53, St. Edward 36
Goreville Tournament=
Benton 50, Hardin County 35
Hamilton County 75, Johnston City 48
St. Joseph-Ogden Tournament=
ALAH 63, La Salette Notre Dame 34
Fithian Oakwood 50, Danville Schlarman 41
St. Joseph-Ogden 78, Cissna Park 55
Waterloo Gibault Tournament=
Freeburg 58, Waterloo 39
Waterloo Gibault 62, Litchfield 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Potosi, Wis. vs. East Dubuque, ccd.
