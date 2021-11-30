Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 56, Maroa-Forsyth 29
Carrollton 35, Pittsfield 18
Centralia 54, Carbondale 33
Champaign St. Thomas More 45, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 24
Chicago (Jones) 54, Lindblom 14
Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 67, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 10
Chicago-University 41, Morgan Park Academy 38
Decatur MacArthur 71, Chatham Glenwood 38
Dieterich 56, Palestine-Hutsonville 34
Eldorado 55, Gallatin County 33
Fulton 37, Freeport (Aquin) 29
Galva 52, Midland 26
Hononegah 43, Rockford Auburn 24
Huntley 53, Prairie Ridge 38
Joliet Central 58, Plainfield East 20
Joliet West 58, Plainfield Central 20
Juarez 33, Steinmetz 20
Loyola 38, Mother McAuley 33
Machesney Park Harlem 57, Belvidere 16
Metamora 37, Bloomington 28
Miller Career, Mo. 71, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 17
Minooka 63, Oswego 44
Normal Community 58, Bartonville (Limestone) 40
Okawville 59, Woodlawn 22
Oswego East 55, Aurora (West Aurora) 41
Rochester 57, Springfield Lanphier 27
Rockford Guilford 54, Belvidere North 42
Schaumburg Christian 66, Alden-Hebron 23
Seneca 47, Reed-Custer 30
South Beloit 31, Kirkland Hiawatha 15
St. Charles East 46, Waubonsie Valley 39
Stevenson 47, Lake Zurich 42
Sycamore 46, Nazareth 38
Taft 61, Prosser 6
Tolono Unity 44, Cissna Park 22
Tri-County 50, Marshall 36
Westinghouse 64, Chicago (Goode) 24
___
