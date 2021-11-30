Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 56, Maroa-Forsyth 29

Carrollton 35, Pittsfield 18

Centralia 54, Carbondale 33

Champaign St. Thomas More 45, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 24

Chicago (Jones) 54, Lindblom 14

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 67, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 10

Chicago-University 41, Morgan Park Academy 38

Decatur MacArthur 71, Chatham Glenwood 38

Dieterich 56, Palestine-Hutsonville 34

Eldorado 55, Gallatin County 33

Fulton 37, Freeport (Aquin) 29

Galva 52, Midland 26

Hononegah 43, Rockford Auburn 24

Huntley 53, Prairie Ridge 38

Joliet Central 58, Plainfield East 20

Joliet West 58, Plainfield Central 20

Juarez 33, Steinmetz 20

Loyola 38, Mother McAuley 33

Machesney Park Harlem 57, Belvidere 16

Metamora 37, Bloomington 28

Miller Career, Mo. 71, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 17

Minooka 63, Oswego 44

Normal Community 58, Bartonville (Limestone) 40

Okawville 59, Woodlawn 22

Oswego East 55, Aurora (West Aurora) 41

Rochester 57, Springfield Lanphier 27

Rockford Guilford 54, Belvidere North 42

Schaumburg Christian 66, Alden-Hebron 23

Seneca 47, Reed-Custer 30

South Beloit 31, Kirkland Hiawatha 15

St. Charles East 46, Waubonsie Valley 39

Stevenson 47, Lake Zurich 42

Sycamore 46, Nazareth 38

Taft 61, Prosser 6

Tolono Unity 44, Cissna Park 22

Tri-County 50, Marshall 36

Westinghouse 64, Chicago (Goode) 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/