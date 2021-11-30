The CARR Center is Providing a Respite Care Day This Weekend

Taking care of a loved one can be a full time job, but rewarding. That is why the CARR Center is making that job a little easier for those in Zanesville this weekend.

The CARR Center is offering a respite day this Saturday that allows residents to drop off a family member at the adult day care center for the day.

“We know how busy this season is. If you need to get out to run some errands or do some shopping or clean up or maybe do some baking and your loved one needs something to do during the day on Saturday, December 4th 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., we’re going to open the adult day care center and you can bring your loved one in and we will entertain them and feed them, and have them really enjoy their day here with us,” Clawson stated.

She also mentioned how this would be a great day to check out their services if you’ve been looking for an adult day care program for a loved one. Please call the center at 740-453-5417 to enroll for this Saturday. The cost is $30 for the day and many spots still open.

The CARR Center is also in full swing of their Giving Tuesday Campaign that supports the organizations in the community. Clawson gives more details on the next upcoming event for Giving Tuesday.

“Our fundraiser is on Wednesday next week, but it’s December 8th at Hot Head Burritos. They’re doing a fundraiser for us so half the proceeds that day will go to the CARR Center, you’ll just need to have the flyer.” Clawson said.

The flyer can be found on their website at carrcenter.org or can be found on the WHIZ community calendar.