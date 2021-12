Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE (O/U) UNDERDOG at XAVIER 24 (143) Cent. Michigan at AKRON 1 (145) Marshall Villanova 16½ (139½) at PENNSYLVANIA Iona 6½ (132½) at MARIST at MOREHEAD ST. 5 (126½) Georgia Southern at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 11½ (141½) UT Martin SIU Edwardsville 1½ (122) at EVANSVILLE at DUEQUESNE 4 (145½) Bowling Green Rhode Island 2½ (141½) at HARVARD Richmond 2 (145½) at WOFFORD at HOFSTRA 4½ (147) Princeton South Carolina 7½ (141½) at COASTAL CAROLINA Cincinnati 2½ (140) at MIAMI (OHIO) at TEMPLE 7 (136) La Salle at W. ILLINOIS 5½ (154) Ball State at NC STATE 6½ (147) Nebraska at MARYLAND E (132) Virginia Tech Memphis 12 (145½) at GEORGIA at MICHIGAN ST. 5 (133) Louisville at UAB 9½ (136) ETSU at ARIZONA ST. 1 (145) Washington St. at GEORGIA ST. 16½ (152) Tennessee St. at AUBURN 9½ (142) UCF at LSU 12½ (144½) Ohio at SMU 6 (137½) UNLV at OKLAHOMA STATE 6½ (136½) Wichita St. at N. ILLINOIS 7 (131½) E. Illinois N. Iowa 4½ (139) at BRADLEY Missouri St. 7½ (151½) at ILLINOIS ST. at OKLAHOMA E (134) Florida at LOYOLA CHICAGO 18 (141) Indiana St. at S. ALABAMA 6½ (136½) Southern Miss. Texas Tech 3½ (136½) at PROVIDENCE BYU 14½ (139) at UTAH VALLEY at COLORADO ST. 20½ (149) UALR Pacific 1½ (136) at UC DAVIS Michigan 1½ (148½) at NORTH CAROLINA Wisconsin 3 (132½) at GEORGIA TECH at PENN ST. 5½ (137½) Miami at UCLA 13½ (142) Colorado at FRESNO STATE 5½ (127½) San Diego at OREGON 11½ (129) UC Riverside at USC 7½ (138) Utah NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 1½ (OFF) Atlanta at WASHINGTON 3 (215½) Minnesota Denver 9 (OFF) at ORLANDO at MIAMI 8½ (OFF) Cleveland at BOSTON 2½ (OFF) Philadelphia at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Dallas at OKLAHOMA CITY 3 (212) Houston at MILWAUKEE 8½ (230) Charlotte at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Sacramento College Football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Western Kentucky 1½ 1½ (72½) at UTSA at UTAH 2½ 2½ (59½) Oregon Saturday Kent State 2½ 3½ (74½) at NORTHERN ILLINOIS at OKLAHOMA STATE 3½ 4½ (46½) Baylor at SAN DIEGO STATE 5½ 5½ (49½) Utah State Appalachian State 2½ 2½ (52½) at LOUISIANA Georgia 6½ 6½ (50½) at ALABAMA at CINCINNATI 10½ 10½ (53½) Houston Michigan 11½ 10½ (43½) at IOWA Pittsburgh 2½ 2½ (72½) at WAKE FOREST at CAL 2½ 3½ (58½) USC NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Dallas 4½4½(47½)at NEW ORLEANS Sunday Minnesota 7½7(46½)at DETROIT at KANSAS CITY 9½9½(OFF)Denver at MIAMI 2½3(41½)NY Giants Tampa Bay 9½11(50½)at ATLANTA at CINCINNATI 13(50½)LA Chargers Indianapolis 79(45½)at HOUSTON Philadelphia 6½6½(45½)at NY JETS Arizona 77½(45½)at CHICAGO at LAS VEGAS 1½2½(49½)Washington Baltimore 34(44)at PITTSBURGH at LA RAMS 11½13(48)Jacksonville at SEATTLE 11(OFF)San Francisco Monday at BUFFALO 42½(43½)New England NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at N.Y RANGERS -192 Philadelphia +158 at TORONTO -125 Colorado +104 Vancouver -128 at OTTAWA +106 at DETROIT -128 Seattle +106 Las Vegas -146 at ANAHEIM +122 at EDMONTON -132 Pittsburgh +110

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/