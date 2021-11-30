Smith leads College of Charleston over Tulane 81-77

Sports
Associated Press19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Reyne Smith had 22 points as College of Charleston narrowly defeated Tulane 81-77 on Tuesday night.

The Cougars led 77-65 with 2:18 to play but needed four free throws in the final five seconds to ensure the victory.

Brenden Tucker had 17 points for College of Charleston (5-2). Fah’mir Ali added 10 points.

Jaylen Forbes had 20 points for the Green Wave (2-5). Jalen Cook added 18 points. Jadan Coleman had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Associated Press

Related Posts

Hunter, Foster lead Furman past High Point 74-70 in 2OT

Associated Press

Panthers score four goals in third to beat Capitals 5-4

Associated Press

Freidel leads S. Dakota St. over Prairie View 99-90

Associated Press