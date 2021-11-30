Mail Letters to Santa at One of the North Pole Express Mailboxes

Santa Claus is always listening, reading and making sure the kids are nice this Christmas Season. Now, kids are are able to let Santa know anything they want by mailing a letter at one of the North Pole express mailboxes.

Sean Fennell, Marketing Communications Director at the John McIntire Library, explained how providing kids a chance to write a letter to Santa came about.

“Letters to Santa is an initiative that started with the Welcome to Zanesville, the Visitors Center. We partnered with them and Santa is a big reader so we decided that we wanted to have mailboxes for all of our little readers and future readers to be able to hand in their letters here and then we’ll be able to deliver those directly to the North Pole,” Fennell said.

Certain letters will be read weekly on air with WHIZ-TV and posted on visitzanesville.com, however, Fennel said that all letters that are dropped off will be sure to make it to the North Pole.

There are no classes to assist kids with the letters, but they can come to any library if they’re needing assistance, where they can also find a pre template to use for their letter.

“You can come to the library and we can help you write a letter as well if you would be interested in that. So, there’s lots of really great books and staff members here that are willing and happy to help kids write their letters to Santa or you can just drop them off. So there’s a few options for people in the area,” Fennel stated.

A child is able to drop their letter off at any MCLS location or at the Secrest Auditorium, Lepi and Associates Real Estate, Texas Roadhouse, Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl and the Welcome Center. A Letter to Santa will go on up until December 13th.