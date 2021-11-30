Hamilton carries Western Kentucky over Rhodes 105-35

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Jairus Hamilton scored 24 points, tying his career high, as Western Kentucky routed Rhodes 105-35 on Tuesday night.

Hamilton shot 11 for 13 from the field. Sherman Brashear added 20 points and six rebounds for Western Kentucky (4-3), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Luke Frampton added 18 points and Jaylen Butz had 13 points. Jamarion Sharp had four points and seven blocks.

It was the first time this season Western Kentucky scored at least 100 points.

Seth Aeschliman had six points for the Lynx.

