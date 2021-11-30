Bishop Rosecrans Falls to New Lexington

Local Sports
Anthony Mitchell34

ZANESVILLE, O.H.- The New Lexington Panthers traveled to Bishop Rosecrans and defeated the Bishops 47-36.

New Lexington found their success on defense, forcing 11 turnovers. They also hit eight shots beyond the arc in the victory.

Leading the scoring for the Panthers was Lukas Ratliff who had 18 points. Hunter Kellogg chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds while Isaiah Stephens did it all for New Lexington with eight points, six rebounds, and six assists.

Grady Labisher paced the Bishops with 14 points.

