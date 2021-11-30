A Storybook Christmas Parade Held By Visit Zanesville

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Zanesville Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau will be having a Storybook Christmas Parade in Downtown Zanesville tomorrow night starting at 6:30 p.m.

The parade has about 50 entry participants so far that will consist of businesses, churches, organizations and more, says Ashley Cook, Director of Sales and Marketing for Visit Zanesville.

“The parade will start at Secrest Auditorium parking lot. We will kick of at 6:30 and travel along Shinnick. Then travel to 5th street, Main Street and back down 4th. So we encourage everybody to come downtown tomorrow night. We will be turning on the Courthouse lights right before 6:30,” Cook stated.

The Zanesville High School band will also be performing and there will be other Storybook Christmas activities.

“We are so excited. You know, everybody come down, families enjoy the community atmosphere that we have and Santa will be coming as well. We’ll be bringing him to his house that will be at Secrest Auditorium,” Cook said.

Santa will be at his Santa house until 8:30 p.m. tomorrow night, for the remainder of the weekend, and throughout the whole month of December. To schedule a visit with Santa, please go to visitzanesville.com and you can also view the full calendar of activities that will be happening this December.

The Storybook Christmas Parade will also be broadcasted live on WHIZ-TV at 6:30 p.m. for those who are not able to make it.