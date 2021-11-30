Updated on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 7:10 AM EST

TODAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Breezy & Not as Chilly. High 49°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cold & Frosty. Low 27°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Rain Showers. Chilly. High 46°

DISCUSSION:

A mix of sun and clouds for the end of November across SE Ohio, along with breezy conditions. Sustained winds will be between 5 to 15, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph at times. Temperatures will be slightly above par this afternoon, with highs around 50.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, and it will be much colder, as lows drop into the mid to upper 20s.

As we begin the month of December, we will see more clouds across the region, along with scattered rain shower chances during the mid to late afternoon on Wednesday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs in the mid 40s for the middle of the work week.

As we end the work week, we will see even more warmth. Highs will top off near 60 on Thursday, but they will begin to fall back into the lower 50s Friday into the day on Saturday. Skies will be mostly cloudy as we end the week as well. A spotty shower chance will be possible on Thursday and Friday.

More widespread precipitation will move in by Sunday afternoon into the day on Monday. It will be in the form of rain and snow, with all snow at times, especially Sunday night. We will be keeping an eye on this system as it develops through the end of the weekend. Temperature will be the big factor as to how much rain verses snow we see across SE Ohio. Stay Tuned!

Have a Great Tuesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com