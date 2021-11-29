Phillips Meat Processing Prepare for Deer Gun Hunting Season

It’s Deer Gun Hunting Season and and a local meat processing business is preparing for the rush of hunters, while also collaborating with the Christ Table, Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry.

The Phillips Meat Processing have received about 40 deer already. Dale Phillips, the Owner said one deer can feed 200 hungry people, which means they will be able to serve about 8,000 people so far.

“We donate everything to the Christ Table. It cost to $100 to nothing all you have to have is a legally tagged deer and that’s all there is to it. We process it in three pound packs and it all goes to Christ Table,” Phillips stated.

For years, donating deer meat didn’t exist during Deer Gun Hunting Season so, to be able to collaborate with the organizations and use this season as a time to help those in need is very exiting, says Phillips.

“It looks like to me, it’s going to be a really good year. It looks like the weather is going to corporate all week. It’s going to be in the 40s and 50s and I think that’ll be a good deal. No rain and hopefully we’ll have a good season,” Phillips said.

Nearly 410,000 deer permits were purchased or issued last year. This year’s week long deer gun season starts today and runs until December 5 and again on Saturday December 18 and Sunday December 19.