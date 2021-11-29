Ohio Attorney General’s Office Met With County Commissioners to Discuss Updates on Ohio Opioid Settlement

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Ohio Attorney General’s Office met with the County Commissioners today to give updates on the Ohio Opioid Settlement.

The $808 million settlement was reached earlier in 2021 and will be disbursed across Ohio over the next 19 years.

The agreement places Ohio up front to receive monetary relief for communities severely damaged by the addiction crisis, according to James Shaw, Central Ohio Regional Director of Outreach.

“Now we’re at the stage where all the local Governments need to start thinking about the foundation board and their representation on it,” Shaw stated. “All the monies from the opioid settlement need to go opioid treatment and remediation programs.”

Shaw explained how the foundation board is broken into regions and said the money can go towards first responders, JFS or any program in the county or city that involves opioid treatment.

During the meeting, they also discussed the training that is being implemented for the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA).

“Where we had went during Attorney General Yost first term in office. The chances we’ve made to make training more accessible and more convenient for all of our law enforcement to take,” Shaw said. “All law enforcement in the state of Ohio has 24 hours of required training to take in 2022 so those trainings will be available at our campus in London at regional trainings that will be had through the state on OPOTA online.”

Shaw continued to express how it’s been really great to be out in Zanesville and to meet with the Commissioners to give necessary updates.