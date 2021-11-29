Morgan State, Hampton look to end skids

Morgan State (2-5) vs. Hampton (2-5)

Footprint Center, Phoenix; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State and Hampton meet as both teams are riding five-game losing streaks. Both teams are looking to end their five-game losing streaks.

SUPER SENIORS: Morgan State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Keith McGee, Lagio Grantsaan, Sherwyn Devonish and Isaiah Burke have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Bears points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Russell Dean has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 13 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bears are 0-5 when they allow at least 74 points and 2-0 when they hold opponents to anything below 74. The Pirates are 0-5 when allowing 58 or more points and 2-0 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Pirates have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bears. Hampton has an assist on 28 of 58 field goals (48.3 percent) across its previous three games while Morgan State has assists on 25 of 70 field goals (35.7 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING STATE: Morgan State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 29.4 percent of all possessions this year, the fifth-highest rate among all Division I teams. That figure has slipped to 24.3 percent during the team’s five-game losing streak, however.

