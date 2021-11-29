Islanders face the Flyers on 8-game skid

New York Islanders (5-10-2, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-8-4, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York looks to break its eight-game losing streak when the Islanders play Philadelphia.

The Flyers are 2-2-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Philadelphia ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 30.9 shots per game and is averaging 2.4 goals.

The Islanders are 0-4-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan. New York is last in the Eastern Conference recording 29.1 shots per game.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with 10 assists and has 17 points this season. Ivan Provorov has 6 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with nine goals and has 11 points. Kyle Palmieri has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-6-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Islanders: 2-8-0, averaging 1.5 goals, 2.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Ryan Ellis: out (lower-body), Derick Brassard: day to day (lower body).

Islanders: Brock Nelson: out (lower body), Josh Bailey: day to day (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.