Furman squares up against High Point

Furman (4-2) vs. High Point (3-3)

Qubein Center, High Point, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman and High Point both look to put winning streaks together . Furman won 87-77 at South Carolina Upstate in its last outing. High Point is coming off a 90-60 home win over Chowan in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Furman has relied heavily on its seniors. Jalen Slawson, Mike Bothwell, Alex Hunter and Conley Garrison have collectively accounted for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Paladins points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: John-Michael Wright has made or assisted on 45 percent of all High Point field goals over the last five games. Wright has accounted for 31 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Paladins have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Panthers. High Point has 50 assists on 86 field goals (58.1 percent) across its past three outings while Furman has assists on 57 of 85 field goals (67.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Furman as a collective unit has made 12.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is fourth-most among Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage:

